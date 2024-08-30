Greek vessel attacked by Houthis in Red Sea appears to be leaking oil, Pentagon warns 

Last week, Houthi rebels attacked a Greek vessel in the Red Sea. Now, the ship appears to be leaking oil in what could possibly be an environmental catastrophe. The Houthis, an Iran-backed group, have been targeting ships traveling through the Red Sea for months. The attacks are in response to the Israeli offensive against Palestinians in Gaza. The ship, called the MV Delta Sounion, is currently on fire in the Red Sea where it is immobilized. The entire crew has evacuated the vessel. While oil barrels are not on fire at the moment, officials are concerned that the fire could spread and risk igniting them. This poses a risk of regional pollution and a serious threat to the environment.

