US Offering $2.5 Million Reward for Belarusian Malware Distributor 

This week, the U.S. Department of State announced that it is offering a $2.5 million reward for information which leads to the arrest of Volodymyr Kadariya. Kadariya is a Belarusian national who is allegedly a mass malware distributor. He was indicted in June 2023 with multiple charges including wire fraud conspiracy, computer fraud conspiracy, and wire fraud. Kadariya was part of Angler Exploit Kit’s distribution which was used to distribute other malware families. One of the distribution methods used was scareware ads claiming that a user’s device was infected with a virus.

