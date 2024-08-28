Top Biden Aide Visits China to Reinforce U.S. Strategy 

Jake Sullivan, the U.S. national security adviser, arrived in Beijing, China yesterday. As Biden’s top aide, Sullivan will aim to address various national security issues with China before a new administration enters office. Among these issues, Sullivan will discuss how the U.S. and China can work together to address fentanyl and expand high-level military contacts. Additionally, he will emphasize the U.S. standpoint on Taiwan, which China plans to object. The last main issue Sullivan will bring up is U.S. concerns over China’s recently increasing support of Russia. The two countries may also arrange for a future meeting between Biden and Xi Jinping, China’s leader. China hopes these talks will set the two countries up for a smooth relationship with the next administration.

