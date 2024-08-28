Mexico Pauses Relations With U.S. Embassy Amid Clash Over Judicial Overhaul 

Yesterday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico announced that the Mexican government is “pausing” relations with the U.S. Embassy. This statement follows months of building tensions in Mexico. López Obrador has been making plans to rebuild the judiciary, affecting both diplomatic ties with the U.S. and Mexico’s political system. Now, the pause in relations with the U.S. embassy is in response to U.S. criticism of his plans. López Obrador hopes that this action will prompt the U.S. to state that it will respect Mexico’s independence.

