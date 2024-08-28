Israeli military says captive rescued from Gaza tunnel 

The Israeli military says that special forces have rescued a captive from a Gaza tunnel in the southern Gaza Strip. The captive, Kaid Farhan al-Kadi, is a 52-year-old who was captured by Hamas. During Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel, he was working as a warehouse guard in southern Israel when he was abducted. Al-Kadi is currently at a hospital in stable condition. Hamas still has 110 captives, but around a third of these are believed to be dead. Hamas aims to trade the remaining captives in ceasefire negotiations. The group hopes to obtain a lasting ceasefire, the release of Palestinian prisoners, and the withdrawal of Israeli troops.

Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/8/27/israeli-military-says-hostage-rescued-from-gaza