Identity of Notorious Hacker USDoD Revealed 

USDoD’s identity has been revealed through investigations by CrowdStrike and others. USDoD is an infamous hacker known for leaking high-profile data from various large organizations. Some of his targets have been the FBI, Airbus, TransUnion, National Public Data (NPD), and even CrowdStrike. CrowdStrike distributed a private report last week revealing USDoD’s identity as 33-year-old Luan B.G. from Minas Gerais, Brazil. Following this news, Predicta Lab conducted an investigation and found the same result. The hacker may try to reach a deal with Brazilian authorities.

