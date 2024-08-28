At least 9 killed as Israel launches major raid on occupied West Bank 

Israel has launched a major raid on the occupied West Bank, deploying hundreds of soldiers as well as jets and drones. At least nine Palestinians have been killed thus far in the attack. This large-scale ground and air attack is the largest such operation in around two decades. The raid began early this morning and is simultaneously focusing on Jenin, Tulkarem, and Tuban. It is believed that there are around 80,000 Palestinians in these areas. Israel’s military claims that the nine Palestinians killed were armed terrorists who posed a threat to their forces.

