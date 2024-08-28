Anthropic launches Claude Artifacts generally for all users, mobile

Earlier this summer, the San Francisco-based AI startup Anthropic — a leading rival of OpenAI when it comes to developing useful new large language models (LLMs) — unveiled a surprise new feature it called “Artifacts.” The feature allowed users of Anthropic’s Claude family of LLMs and chatbots on the web to enable a new window that would appear alongside their chat interface and run code snippets and even full programs generated by the LLM at the user’s request. For example, a user could ask Claude to generate a simple interactive visualization, chart, or a playable game and run it alongside the chatbot right in their browser. The feature was impressive enough that VentureBeat editorial director Michael Nuñez called it “this year’s most important AI feature” and users have since generated tens of millions of Artifacts since its release, according to Anthropic. However, users previously had to turn on Claude Artifacts manually by clicking their username initials in the lower left corner of the Claude chatbot screen, select “Feature Preview” and toggle on Artifacts. But no more: Anthropic today announced the general availability of Artifacts across its Free, Pro, and Team tiers, as well as its available on the official Claude iOS and Android mobile apps, making it easier to create and interact with interactive code on the go. Anthropic’s Head of Developer Relations Alex Albert posted on the social network X that he spent “all morning replicating simple games with Claude. We’re nearing the era of mobile apps created in real-time by LLMs.” Only Free and Pro plans will have the ability to publish and remix Artifacts with the broader Claude community. This feature allows users to build upon and iterate on content created by others worldwide, facilitating a dynamic exchange of ideas and resources. For users on the Team plan, Artifacts can be shared within Projects, enabling secure and efficient collaboration among team members.

