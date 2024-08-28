950,000 Impacted by Young Consulting Data Breach 

In April, a BlackSuit ransomware attack on Young Consulting was discovered. The software solutions provider is now notifying over 950,000 individuals whose information was compromised in the data breach. The company found that the attackers were able to access its network between April 10 and April 13. The hackers stole personal information such as names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, insurance information, and prescriptions. Young Consulting stated that the compromised information came primarily from health insurer Blue Shield of California. While the company has not shared much more information on the attack, the ransomware group BlackSuit has made the allegedly stolen data available for download.

