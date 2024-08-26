Uber to Appeal Dutch €290 Million GDPR Fine

The Dutch Data Protection Authority has fined Uber €290 million ($320 million) for alleged failure to protect drivers’ personal information in EU-US data transfers. Uber strongly refutes the decision and it plans on filing an appeal. The Data Protection Authority (DPA) in the Netherlands says Uber collects information such as taxi licenses, location data, photos, identity documents, payment details, and even criminal and medical data. However, according to the DPA, Uber transferred the data to its US headquarters over a period of more than two years without using the proper tools to ensure that it’s safeguarded.

