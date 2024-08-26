Trying to Head Off War, U.S. Moves Naval Forces Closer to Israel

With fears rising that a wider war could break out in the Middle East, the United States has steadily been moving Navy forces closer to the area, including two aircraft carrier groups and a guided-missile submarine. This is a clear effort to deter Iran and its allies from more intense attacks on Israel. While the United States has said these moves are to help defend Israel and avert a wider regional war, a senior U.S. official said on Saturday night that the American military was better positioned to address a threat from Iran.

