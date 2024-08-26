Seattle-Tacoma Airport In The Crosshairs Of Hackers

The Port of Seattle and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (Sea-Tac) have been struck this weekend by a cyberattack that disrupted operations and left thousands of travelers scrambling. This incident serves as a stark warning of the persistent and escalating threats we face. The Port of Seattle and Sea-Tac Airport’s system outages, which began on Saturday morning, have once again highlighted the fragility of our infrastructure’s cyber defenses. Over the past few years, there has been a growing trend of cyberattacks on major U.S. and international airports. In the wake of these incidents, it is clear that the transportation industry and critical infrastructure sectors must prioritize cybersecurity as a core element of their operations.

