North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Oversees Suicide Drone Tests

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has supervised a test of domestically-developed attack drones, state media KCNA reported. Photos published by North Korean media on Monday showed a white drone with X-shaped tails and wings crashing into and destroying a target resembling South Korea’s K-2 main battle tank. Kim, who was pictured at a desk surrounded by advisers, has been modernizing his country’s military and developing its weapons capabilities amid rising tensions with Washington and Seoul. Kim said that global trends in military technologies and modern combat showed the importance of drones in war and that Pyongyang’s military should be equipped with them “as early as possible”. The drone test comes as the United States and South Korean militaries conduct a large-scale exercise aimed at enhancing their combined capabilities to defend against the North Korean threat.

