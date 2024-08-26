Some CrowdStrike customers complained on Thursday about degraded performance, which the cybersecurity giant blamed on a cloud service issue. Fortunately, unlike last month when a bad CrowdStrike update caused significant disruptions to major organizations around the world, this time the issue only caused some services not to work properly and slowed down systems. CrowdStrike rushed to address the problem and pointed out that it was not related to the July incident.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/degraded-performance-issue-sparks-concern-among-crowdstrike-customers/