China Steps Up Armed Patrols on Border as Myanmar Conflict Deepens

China’s military has stepped up army and police patrols along its western border with Myanmar amid deepening conflict between the military regime and armed groups opposed to its coup. Fighting has escalated there since late last year when ethnic armed groups formed an alliance to push the military from the area. A Beijing-brokered truce in January broke down in late June and the armed groups say they have overrun multiple Myanmar military posts and taken control of key towns in a renewed, and expanded, offensive. The military has responded with bombing raids and drone attacks, and restricted internet and mobile phone networks. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also said recently that China would continue “its commitment to restore peace and stability in Myanmar”.

