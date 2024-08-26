A robot assistant in your home? What Apple has in store for the future

We’ve long been fascinated with the idea of having robots around the house to take care of daily chores, freeing us up for more interesting pursuits. Though it would be cool to think that a robot like the Jetsons’ Rosey is just around the corner, we’re going to have to wait a bit longer for that future. Even so, that vision has prompted Apple to investigate the world of robotics to see what would be possible in the short term. The company is currently in the early phases of figuring out how best to use robotics, as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said in his latest Power On newsletter. If the efforts bear fruit, we could potentially see mobile robots and even humanoid models sometime in the next decade. For now, Apple is eyeing a way to add robotics to other devices, an idea the company first cooked up around 2020, according to Gurman. Likely popping up around 2026 or 2027, the first test product in this vein will be a tabletop device with the codename J595. It will feature a large display similar to the iPad with cameras and a base that includes a robotic actuator arm. With this robotic arm attached, the device could swivel around to face you if you need to hop on a video call or check out a website for recipes while in the kitchen. This concept could even lead to more advanced machines capable of loading a washing machine or cleaning dirty dishes. However, Gurman stressed that these concepts are so far into the future that, for now, they only exist as rough sketches on a whiteboard.

