Putin says Ukrainian forces tried to strike Kursk nuclear plant 

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that in an overnight raid, Ukrainian forces attempted to strike the Kursk Nuclear Power Station. While Putin did not provide any evidence behind his claims, he said that Russia informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) about the attack. The IAEA is the United Nations nuclear watchdog. Ukraine has not yet responded to the allegations. Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of various attacks on nuclear plants since the beginning of the war. Russian forces have seized various Ukrainian nuclear plants throughout the conflict.

