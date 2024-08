A new information stealer is being used to target Apple users. The malware is called “Cthulhu Stealer” and is written in Golang but disguised as legitimate software. Victims who launch the unsigned file are asked to enter various passwords. Cthulhu Stealer can then harvest system information and access iCloud Keychain passwords. The malware also is used to steal cryptocurrency wallets from a variety of stores.

Read more: https://thehackernews.com/2024/08/new-macos-malware-cthulhu-stealer.html