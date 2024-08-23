Latvian Hacker Extradited to U.S. for Role in Karakurt Cybercrime Group 

A Latvian national is being charged in the U.S. for his activity involving the Karakurt cybercrime group. He was living in Moscow, Russia but has now been extradited to the U.S. this month. The Latvian, Deniss Zolotarjovs, is being charged with stealing data, extorting victims, and laundering ransom payments for the past three years. Zolotarjovs is a member of the Karakurt cybercrime group which attacks victims around the world. The group steals victim data and then threatens to release it unless a ransom is paid. Zolotarjovs allegedly laundered ransom payments for the group.

