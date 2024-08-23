India’s Modi meets Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Kyiv 

Today, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kyiv, Ukraine where he was greeted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is India’s first visit to Ukraine by a prime minister since gaining independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. The two leaders will begin talks today in a “friendly” and “historic” visit. It is expected that the two will discuss economic ties and cooperation across various fields. Additionally, it is likely that Modi will push a settlement to end the Russia-Ukraine war. India has close ties to Russia and is the largest buyer of Russian arms. Just over a month ago, Modi was in Moscow engaging in talks with Putin and increasing trade between the two countries. While Modi intends to push himself as a mediator, he must tread carefully so that he does not alienate himself from either side.

