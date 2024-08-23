Canadian Government Orders Arbitration and End to Rail Freight Shutdown 

Almost all rail freight traffic in Canada was shut down for a little less than 17 hours. How, the federal government has ordered arbitration and the end of the shutdown. The shutdown was threatening to disrupt the U.S. supply chain and harm Canada’s economy. Canada’s labor minister, Steve MacKinnon, said that he expects trains to be active again in the next few days. MacKinnon additionally told the Canada Industrial Relations Board to extend the contracts between the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference and the railway companies. If the shutdown had continued on, Canada’s economy and the world would have felt its effects. Around half of all Canadian exports are transported by train, and Canada exports several major global commodities.

