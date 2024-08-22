A new system lets robots sense human touch without artificial skin

Even the most capable robots aren’t great at sensing human touch; you typically need a computer science degree or at least a tablet to interact with them effectively. That may change, thanks to robots that can now sense and interpret touch without being covered in high-tech artificial skin. It’s a significant step toward robots that can interact more intuitively with humans. To understand the new approach, led by the German Aerospace Center and published today in Science Robotics, consider the two distinct ways our own bodies sense touch. If you hold your left palm facing up and press lightly on your left pinky finger, you may first recognize that touch through the skin of your fingertip. That makes sense–you have thousands of receptors on your hands and fingers alone. Roboticists often try to replicate that blanket of sensors for robots through artificial skins, but these can be expensive and ineffective at withstanding impacts or harsh environments. But if you press harder, you may notice a second way of sensing the touch: through your knuckles and other joints. That sensation–a feeling of torque, to use the robotics jargon–is exactly what the researchers have re-created in their new system. Their robotic arm contains six sensors, each of which can register even incredibly small amounts of pressure against any section of the device. After precisely measuring the amount and angle of that force, a series of algorithms can then map where a person is touching the robot and analyze what exactly they’re trying to communicate. For example, a person could draw letters or numbers anywhere on the robotic arm’s surface with a finger, and the robot could interpret directions from those movements. Any part of the robot could also be used as a virtual button.

