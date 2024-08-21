Ukraine targets Moscow in ‘one of largest ever’ drone attacks 

Ukraine launched an assault on Russia’s capital today in one of its largest ever drone attacks. Russian air defense forces shot down 11 drones over Moscow and nearby. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said, “This is one of the largest ever attempts to attack Moscow with drones.” Drone attacks on the capital are very rare. This recent attack comes as part of Ukraine’s broader offensive on Russia following Ukraine’s surprise attack on the border. The deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, said that Russia would not negotiate with Ukraine until the country is completely defeated.

