Toyota Customer, Employee Data Leaked in Confirmed Data Breach 

A hacker has breached Toyota and stolen around 240GB of data. While the company has not disclosed any further information about the attack, it stated that it has contacted those affected by the incident. ZeroSevenGroup, the actor supposedly behind the attack, said that they hacked a U.S. branch of Toyota. However, Toyota has said that, “Toyota Motor North America was not the subject of this activity.” ZeroSevenGroup stated that the data the group stole contained information about Toyota employees, customers, contracts, and finances.

Read more: https://www.darkreading.com/cyberattacks-data-breaches/toyota-customer-employee-data-leaks-in-confirmed-data-breach