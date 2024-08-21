OpenAI brings fine-tuning to GPT-4o

OpenAI today announced that it is allowing third-party software developers to fine-tune — or modify the behavior of — custom versions of its signature new large multimodal model (LMM), GPT-4o, making it more suitable for the needs of their application or organization. Whether it’s adjusting the tone, following specific instructions, or improving accuracy in technical tasks, fine-tuning enables significant enhancements with even small datasets. Developers interested in the new capability can visit OpenAI’s fine-tuning dashboard, click “create,” and select gpt-4o-2024-08-06 from the base model dropdown menu. The news comes less than a month after the company made it possible for developers to fine-tune the model’s smaller, faster, cheaper variant, GPT-4o mini — which is however, less powerful than the full GPT-4o. “From coding to creative writing, fine-tuning can have a large impact on model performance across a variety of domains,” state OpenAI technical staff members John Allard and Steven Heidel in a blog post on the official company website. “This is just the start—we’ll continue to invest in expanding our model customization options for developers.” The company notes that developers can achieve strong results with as few as a few dozen examples in their training data. To kick off the new feature, OpenAI is offering up to 1 million tokens per day for free to use on fine-tuning GPT-4o for any third-party organization (customer) now through September 23, 2024. Tokens refer to the numerical representations of letter combinations, numbers, and words that represent underlying concepts learned by an LLM or LMM. As such, they effectively function like an AI model’s “native language” and are the measurement used by OpenAI and other model providers to determine how much information a model is ingesting (input) or providing (output). In order to fine-tune an LLM or LMM such as GPT-4o as a developer/customer, you need to convert the data relevant to your organization, team, or individual use case into tokens that it can understand, that is, tokenize it, which OpenAI’s fine-tuning tools provide.

