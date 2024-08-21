Microchip Technology manufacturing facilities impacted by cyberattack 

A cyberattack has disrupted the business operations of Microchip Technology. The attack has primarily affected the company’s manufacturing facilities, and it is difficult for the company to fulfill orders. Microchip Technology began to detect suspicious activity on its IT systems on August 17. Two days later the company determined that an unauthorized party had accessed some of their servers. It is not yet known which manufacturing facilities are affected by the attack, and if ransomware was involved in the incident.

