Major Backdoor in Millions of RFID Cards Allows Instant Cloning 

Quarkslab, a French security firm, found a major backdoor in RFID cards made by Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics group. The company is one of the top chip manufacturers in China. The backdoor allows for the instant cloning of the contactless smart cards. The cards are used around the world to open office doors and hotel rooms. To conduct an attack, the bad actor needs to be close to an affected card for only a few minutes. This backdoor could enable attackers to clone cards or to read and write their content.

