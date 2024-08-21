Internet Slows to a Crawl in Pakistan, Stoking Fear of a Firewall 

Internet speeds in Pakistan have greatly slowed over the past few days. Many believe that the crash is caused by the Pakistani government testing a new firewall-like system. The system would allow the government to survey and control Pakistan’s internet. Millions of users and businesses are currently affected by the slowdown. The government is denying any involvement. However, digital researchers and analysts believe that the slow speeds are a result of the government’s meddling. Internet speeds are at half of their typical rates, and the Pakistan Software Houses Associated warned that Pakistan’s economy could lose up to $300 million.

