Blind Eagle Hackers Exploit Spear-Phishing to Deploy RATs in Latin America 

A threat actor known as Blind Eagle is targeting organizations and individuals in Latin America. The targeted countries include Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, and Panama. The attacks are spread across different sectors, including “governmental institutions, financial companies, energy and oil and gas companies.” The attacks begin with a phishing email impersonating legitimate institutions and encouraging victims to click a link. Blind Eagle uses modified versions of open-source RATs, allowing the group to easily change its campaigns. The actor can quickly switch between ransomware attacks and espionage operations.

