Biden Approved Secret Nuclear Strategy Refocusing on Chinese Threat 

In March, President Joe Biden approved a classified document detailing a secret nuclear strategy for confronting Russia, China, and North Korea. This document reorients America’s nuclear deterrent strategy, focusing on China’s nuclear arsenal expansion for the first time. The Pentagon believes that China’s nuclear stockpile will reach the level of the U.S. and Russia’s in the next decade. The strategy’s approval was never announced by the government. However, two senior administration officials made allusions to the change in recent speeches. It is believed that a detailed, unclassified notification will be given to Congress before the end of Biden’s term.

