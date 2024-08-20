Russian hackers under the spotlight: 4000 malicious domains, IPs revealed

A team of researchers have uncovered a massive network of Russian linked malicious domains.

A team of researchers have uncovered a network of cites used by the FIN7 cyber gang. The organization acquired thousands of domains through Russian and Estonian domain resellers as part of a large scale phishing operation. FIN7 has previously been the target of FBI and other police forces for cyber crimes they have committed.

