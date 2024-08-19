Ukraine Destroys Key Russian Bridge as It Presses On With Offensive 

Ukraine has destroyed a key Russian bridge, greatly setting back Russian supply lines. It appears that Ukraine additionally tried to target at least one more bridge in the western Kursk region as it attempts to consolidate its territorial advances. Analysts say that the destruction of the critical bridge could make it difficult for Russia to respond to Ukraine’s cross-border offensive. It will be harder for Russia to move troops and material, but alternative routes are available. Russia states that the attack on the bridge disrupted civilian evacuations and that some volunteers were killed. Ukraine’s offensive into Russia has slowed over the past few days, and only greater challenges lie ahead.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/08/17/world/europe/ukraine-russia-bridge.html