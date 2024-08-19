The U.N. Calls for a Temporary Truce to Fight Polio in Gaza 

On Friday, United Nations Secretary General António Guterres called for a weeklong cease-fire in Gaza to permit polio vaccinations. Shortly afterwards, the first case of polio in Gaza in many years was announced. Polio is highly contagious, primarily affecting young children, and can lead to death. The virus behind the disease was found in wastewater in Gaza in July. Preventing the rapid spread of polio requires a coordinated effort, which is extremely difficult to do during an ongoing war. Guterres warned that polio could spread to nearby countries if not contained. Gaza has not seen the disease for 25 years, and the UN says that its reemergence demonstrates the grave situation in Gaza. Gaza’s waste and water systems have been destroyed, leading to serious health threats. Hamas stated that it supports the UN’s request for a weeklong cease-fire.

