Suicide bomber kills 16 soldiers in southern Yemen, official says 

A suicide bomber attack killed 16 soldiers in southern Yemen, wounding 18 others. The attack occurred at a military post in the province of Abyan, and Yemeni pro-government soldiers were killed. The suicide bomber “drove a booby-trapped car into a site for the security forces.” Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) has claimed responsibility for the attack. AQAP has carried out numerous attacks over the past few years in southern Yemen, typically targeting soldiers affiliated with the Southern Transitional Council (STC).

