Oregon Zoo Ticketing Service Hack Impacts 118,000 

Oregon Zoo’s ticketing service was hacked earlier this year, impacting around 118,000 individuals. A web skimmer was likely used in the attack which occurred from December 20, 2023 to June 26, 2024. During the incident, customer names and payment card information were accessed by the attackers. Oregon Zoo stated that malicious actors were able to redirect transactions from the vendor processing their online ticketing purchases. The zoo responded by quickly building a new and secure site. Skimmer infections are typically difficult to detect and go unnoticed for a long time, as happened here with Oregon Zoo.

