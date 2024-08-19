OpenAI Blocks Iranian Influence Operation Using ChatGPT for U.S. Election Propaganda 

On Friday, OpenAI announced that it has banned a group of accounts linked to an Iranian influence campaign. The operation was aiming to sway the upcoming election through the use of ChatGPT-generated content. It used ChatGPT to create commentary on the election which was then published on social media and websites. OpenAI did not find any evidence that the content had received meaningful engagement. The commentary focused on several topics, including the Israel-Gaza war, the upcoming U.S. election, and Israel’s participation in the 2024 Olympics. Microsoft is warning of an increase in foreign influence operations focused on the U.S. presidential election.

