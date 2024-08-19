Microsoft Patches Zero-Day Flaw Exploited by North Korea’s Lazarus Group 

Microsoft recently patched a security flaw in Microsoft Windows which was exploited by Lazarus Group. Lazarus Group is a state-sponsored actor with ties to North Korea. The security flaw, CVE-2024-38193, was a privilege escalation vulnerability allowing an attacker to gain SYSTEM privileges. Lazarus Group was able to exploit the zero-day and gain unauthorized access to privileged system areas. Microsoft addressed the vulnerability as part of its monthly updates.

