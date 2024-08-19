Generative AI Apps Such As ChatGPT, Claude, Llama, And Others Appear To Surprisingly Have A ‘Shared Imagination’ That Could Vastly Impact The Future Of AI

In today’s column, I continue my ongoing analysis of the latest advances and breakthroughs in AI, see my extensive posted coverage at the link here, and focus in this discussion on a recent research study that suggests modern-day generative AI and large language models (LLMs) have a semblance of a “shared imagination”. I will do a deep dive into this rather intriguing and all-important proposition and then intensely assess how this impacts the future of AI. Let’s start by considering the nature of human thought and reasoning. After doing so, I will shift to examining the components and techniques underlying generative AI and LLMs. I’ll next walk you through the research of interest here and showcase what was performed. Finally, we will together take apart the propositional claims and see what ramifications they have for existing AI and future advances in AI. Strap yourself in for quite a wild ride. Do people often think alike? I’m sure that you’ve witnessed this first-hand, perhaps even had the experience yourself, and been in awe about it. The classic instance would be when someone that you know finishes your sentences for you. Maybe you do the same for them. This can seemingly occur when you are around another person for an extended period of time and get to know what they say and how they seem to think. It is said that couples tend to gradually slide toward merging their various habits and mannerisms. Again, this seems to occur because of extensive togetherness. Your partner might use certain phrases and the next thing you know, you too are using those same phrases. Note that this can occur without an explicit awareness. You just manage to subliminally pick up the phrases and end up incorporating them into your own manner of discourse.

