Competing in search

A search engine is a vast mechanical Turk – a reinforcement learning engine that uses human activity to understand the web. PageRank used signal from links created by people, but once people started using Google at scale, that usage itself created far more signal: which results you clicked on, how you changed your searches to get better results, and what else you searched for before and after. That then applies on the advertising side as well: the more search ads Google serves, the more it knows about which ads are effective and the higher its revenue-per-query. So, search is a virtuous circle. Everyone uses Google because it has the best results, and it has the best results because everyone uses it, and hence it has the money to invest in getting even better results. That is compounded by the scale of the infrastructure needed to index and analyse the entire web (Apple estimated $6bn a year for it to match Google on top of its existing search and indexing spending), which largely precludes venture-backed startups from entering the market, but even if you had that capital, you wouldn’t have Google’s query volume and so you wouldn’t have Google’s quality. In tech this is called a network effect; in competition theory it’s called a natural monopoly. Hence, Bing. Satya Nadella claimed that Microsoft has invested $100bn in search to date, yet Bing has only 5% of US search traffic, and both its results and its revenue-per-query are worse. It’s stuck on the wrong side of that virtuous circle. However, there’s another virtuous circle: everyone uses Google because it’s the default, it’s the default because it’s the best and because Google pays other tech companies billions of dollars a year in revenue shares as ‘traffic acquisition costs’ (TAC) to make it the default, and it’s the best and Google has those billions to pay because everyone uses it. In 2022, Google paid Apple about $20bn (about 17.5% of Apple’s operating income, and a 36% revenue share) and other companies $10bn to make it the default, which was close to 20% of Google’s search advertising revenue. And this was the center of the US competition case that was decided this week.

