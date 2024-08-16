Ukraine Captures Russian Town, Zelensky Says 

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine stated on Thursday that Ukraine has captured the Russian town of Sudzha. This would be Ukraine’s first capture of a Russian city in the last 10 days. Military experts say that Ukrainian soldiers have captured most, if not all, of Sudzha. Recent videos and broadcasts show Ukrainian troops and flags in the town. The capture of the city could boost Ukrainian morale. The Ukrainian military has made advances over the past two weeks following the country’s surprise invasion of Russia. Ukraine has also recently hit multiple airfields in Russia during this period.

