Typhoon Ampil Lashes Eastern Japan, Forcing Evacuations 

The effects of Typhoon Ampil will reach Eastern Japan today. The storm has already flooded some streets in the Tokyo area and is forcing evacuations. The typhoon is additionally disrupting businesses and travel across Japan. Japanese authorities are warning that the storm may cause extreme winds, waves, and even landslides. The heaviest rain and most powerful winds should reach Japan by this evening, and up to eight inches of rain are forecast in the Tokyo area. Typhoon Ampil is currently similar in strength to a Category 4 hurricane.

