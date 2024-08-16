Sweden confirms first case of mpox strain outside Africa 

The first case of an mpox variant has been registered outside of Africa. On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared mpox a global public health emergency. Sweden has confirmed its first case of mpox clade I, a more dangerous variant of mpox. The variant spreads through close contact. After an outbreak of the mpox variant in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the viral infection has quickly spread to other countries throughout Africa. 548 people have been killed by mpox in the DRC this year. More cases are expected to emerge in Sweden in the coming days.

