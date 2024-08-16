Russian Sentenced to Prison in US for Selling Stolen Information 

Georgy Kavzharadze, a Russian national, was sentenced to three years and four months in prison in the U.S. for various cybercrimes. Kavzharadze sold stolen data on an online cybercriminal marketplace, Slilpp, including financial, login, and personal information. Over almost five years, he listed around 626,000 stolen login credentials on thr online marketplace. He sold over 297,000 of the credentials, totaling over $1.2 million in fraudulent transactions.

