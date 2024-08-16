Russian-Linked Hackers Target Eastern European NGOs and Media 

Recently, Russian-linked hackers have been targeting various Eastern European non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and the media. Two spear-phishing campaigns are being conducted by the attackers, primarily focused on Russian and Belarusian organizations. One of the campaigns is called “River of Phish” and has been attributed to COLDRIVER. COLDRIVER is affiliated with Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB). Officials associated with the U.S. have also been targets of the recent campaigns.

Read more: https://thehackernews.com/2024/08/russian-linked-hackers-target-eastern.html