OpenAI knocks Gemini off the top of chatbot leaderboard with its new model

OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google Gemini have been duking it out for your chatbot prompts for months, but the competition is really starting to heat up. While Claude took the top spot on AI benchmarking tool LMSys Chatbot Arena earlier this year, Gemini had been reigning supreme. Now, though, a new version of ChatGPT-4o (20240808) has reclaimed the lead from its rivals with a score of 1314 — 17 points ahead of Gemini-1.5-Pro-Exp. This comes just a day after Google mentioned its lead on the arena board during its Made by Google keynote. As per lmsys.org on X, “New ChatGPT-4o demonstrates notable improvement in technical domains, particularly in Coding (30+ point over GPT-4o-20240513), as well as in Instruction-following and Hard Prompts.” We spotted recently that OpenAI had rolled out a new version of GPT 4o in ChatGPT, and a different but similar model arrived for developers yesterday, too — the same day the Chatbot Arena results were revealed. In our testing, we found it to be much snappier than prior versions, even building an entire iOS app in an hour using the latest version of the model. That, paired with improvements to the Mac app, means it’s been a bigger week than usual for ChatGPT users and OpenAI itself. Still, with new models and revamped ones arriving all the time, there’s every chance we’ll see a reshuffle at the top of the pile in the coming months — or even weeks. We have yet to see the launch of Google Ultra 1.5 or Claude Opus 1.5 and xAI’s Grok 2 has made its first appearance in the top ten.

