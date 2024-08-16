Medic’s Killing Fuels Protests and Walkouts in India 

Last week, a junior doctor was found dead at the Kolkata hospital where she worked. Her body showed evidence of rape and extreme physical brutality. Protests and walkouts have broken out across India in uprising against misogyny and violence against women in the country. Thousands of doctors have walked out of major public hospitals demanding change. Many hospitals are only allowing emergency treatment at this time. Doctors are accusing police of covering up the incident, as only one suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident yet multiple individuals are believed to have been involved.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/08/15/world/asia/medics-killing-fuels-protests-and-walkouts-in-india.html