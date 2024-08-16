Google Disrupts Iranian Hacking Activity Targeting US Presidential Election 

Iran has been accused of attempting to access the personal email accounts of individuals involved with both ongoing U.S. presidential campaigns. Google was able to disrupt the hacking campaign, which was conducted by APT42, an Iranian nation-state group. The attacks occurred in May and June. The targets included various individuals associated with the U.S. government and ongoing election campaigns. Google has disrupted over 50 APT42 phishing campaigns in the last six months.

