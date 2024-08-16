AutoCanada Hit by Cyberattack 

AutoCanada disclosed a cyberattack this week that disrupted some internal IT systems. AutoCanada is a major Canadian car dealership and was also recently impacted by the CDK Global ransomware attack. The CDK Global ransomware attack forced many car companies to switch to pen and paper in June, impacting earnings. AutoCanada discovered the incident on August 11 and immediately took action to protect its data. The full impact of the cyberattack is not yet known, but it is possible that the incident may have been a ransomware attack.

