92% of IT jobs will be transformed by AI

No doubt artificial intelligence will be a paradigm shift for society. But the extent to which AI will replace human workers in the future remains up for debate. To get a better idea how AI will change the labor market for technology professionals, the recently formed AI-Enabled ICT Workforce Consortium has published its inaugural report, “The Transformational Opportunity of AI on ICT Jobs,” which reveals that 92% of IT jobs will see a high or moderate transformation due to advances in AI. The study argues that the biggest changes will be seen in mid-level (40%) and entry-level (37%) technology jobs, as certain skills and capabilities become more or less relevant. AI ethics, responsible AI, rapid engineering, AI literacy, and large language model (LLM) architecture are expected to rise in importance in this new era, while traditional data management, content creation, documentation maintenance, basic programming and languages, and research information will become less relevant. That’s why, the report says, critical skills are needed in all IT jobs, including AI literacy, data analytics, and rapid engineering. That’s why the consortium is seeking to empower workers to reskill and upskill. This comprehensive analysis provides insight into the impact of AI on tech jobs, as the AI-Enabled ICT Workforce Consortium is comprised of some of the industry’s leading names — Cisco, Accenture, Eightfold, Google, IBM, Indeed, Intel, Microsoft, and SAP — with advice from the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO), Chain5, Communications Workers of America (CWA), DigitalEurope, the European Vocational Training Association (EVTA), Khan Academy, and SMEunited. To produce the report, the consortium examined the impact of AI on 47 ICT roles across seven job groups: business and management, cybersecurity, data science, design and user experience, infrastructure and operations, software development, and testing and quality assurance.

Full report : Artificial generative intelligence will replace most mid- and low-level positions, as manual tasks become less relevant or easily replaceable by this technology.