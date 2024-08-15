Kishida will not seek another term, meaning Japan will get a new prime minister in September

The Prime Minister of Japan has announced that he will not be seeking another term of office.

The Prime Minister of Japan has announced that he will not be seeking another term of office, and called for new leaders to seek to the lead the country and the ruling party. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party controls both houses of parliament, but has come under scrutiny for a number of scandals. The main opposition party has said that the decision by the Prime Minister to not seek another term is an attempt to distract the public from these scandals and the investigations into them.

